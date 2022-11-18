BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office’s ‘Operation Thankful’ initiative is going to provide 550 local families in need with Thanksgiving meals this year. But they need the community’s help to make it happen.

Each family will receive a turkey, stuffing mix, kool-aid, canned green beans and corn, gravy mix, cranberry sauce, and jello.

Sheriff’s officials are running low on canned goods and kool-aid mix.

‘Operation Thankful’ Founder Casey Melton is asking the community to drop these items off at the sheriff’s office in Panama City by Wednesday, November 23.

“I started this program because I was tasked with trying to find meals for 12 families in the Southport community area,” Casey Melton said. “I went to the schools and found out that there was a need way larger than that.”

Melton now helps provide food for families at several schools across the county.

These Thanksgiving meals are going to pre-selected families from those schools.

The sheriff’s office works with the Backpack Blessing program to find those who are in need.

Melton said they’ll start making food deliveries on Monday. All leftover items will be donated.