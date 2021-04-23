Candidate for Lynn Haven commission drops out, other candidate back in the running

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–A candidate for Lynn Haven Commission Seat 4 has decided to drop out. That race ended in a runoff after Tuesday’s municipal election. Brian Gray submitted his letter to withdraw to the Bay County Supervisor of Elections off Friday morning. He claims he was forced out.

After submitting his letter to withdraw, he reportedly tried to re-enter the race. But according to Florida’s election laws, once you withdraw, it is final.

News 13 reached out to Gray to learn why he was dropping out. He claims he was forced to do so, saying he received threats but could not elaborate further.

Now Brian Dick is back in the running against incumbent Judy Tinder. Since Tinder did not receive the percentage of votes needed, she still needs an opponent for the runoff

Dick says he was surprised to hear he was back in the running. But he plans on picking up right where he left off and will work to secure votes between now and the runoff election.

“I was shocked when I heard this. I’m still prepared. I still got my campaign people that are ready to rock-n-roll and get out there and knock on the doors and continue earning the trust of the Lynn Haven citizens,” Dick said.

Judy Tinder says she is still confident in her re-election chances.

“I won’t change anything, I still feel very confident that the public is happy with my performance over the last four years so nothing will change going against Mr. Dick,” Tinder said.

Dick and Tinder will face off in the runoff election to be held on May 18th. There will be 5 days of early voting held the week prior from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Voting will take place at the Lynn Haven Senior Center.