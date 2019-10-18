Cancellations and closures in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Here’s a list of events that have been canceled, postponed, or businesses closing.

The City of Panama City has rescheduled its Cemetery Clean-Up to November 2nd from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bay Arts Alliance’s Haunted Walking Tour in downtown Panama City is canceled for Friday, October 18, but will go on as scheduled on Saturday. Event organizers say they will reschedule Friday’s ticket holders for tomorrow or offer refunds.

Cops ‘N Kids, scheduled for Saturday, October 19, in Panama City Beach has been canceled.

Bay District Schools released the following closures and cancellations: