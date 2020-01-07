Callaway storm drains cleared

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — As Callaway continues to recover from Hurricane Michael, the city is making progress on clearing its storm drains.

“When you’re talking about disaster recovery, one of the main things that the cities have to look at is its drainage problems after a large storm,” City Manager Ed Cook said.

A $3.2 million grant from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) provided funding to clean the drains, which filled with downed trees and other debris. FDOT was involved in the project as well because they have drains in Callaway as well.

Some neighborhoods experienced flooding due to large rainfall amounts and the clogged drains, but now the debris is gone and the city is in the final stages of the project.

Cook said there are many different facets to the word cleanup, including cleaning up city and personal property as well as the ditches.

“That’s the one main thing- no matter what happens, it’s going to rain and when it rains then these ditches are gonna fill up,” Cook said. “Callaway’s super excited about where we’re going, the potential that we have and we feel very confident now that our ditches are all free flowing so that we won’t have any problems in the future with any drainage.”

Callaway is doing final walkthroughs with NRCS now, and then the project will be complete. Not all of the grant money was used, so the remaining money will be given to other cities in need.