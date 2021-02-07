Callaway residents are welcomed back home to the Northstar church campus

CALLAWAY Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway residents were welcomed back home at their Northstar church campus.

The Callaway campus suffered structural damage and electrical problems. Since then, they have been working to fix it.

“We are back here in the Callaway area,” said Michelle Cassell, the Callaway Northstar kids ministry director.

Northstar Callaway Church officially re-welcomed community members Sunday at their morning service.

Cassell said residents nearby were struck by Hurricane Michael, as well as their church, but now they all have a fresh start.

“The fact that we are able to be here in this community living and working together with families, just you know, being able to be the light of Jesus in this community is just a special privilege to us,” said Cassell.

And the campus pastor, Lee Cordell, said he has seen and felt the excitement from those coming back through their doors.

“We’ve had some families that are brand new, their first time was today, so that’s really exciting,” said Cordell. “It’s great to see, like ‘hey, there is an opportunity here.” and it’s just a new life and a new start. You know, those kinds of things coming around so it’s been great.”

Cordell said he is ready to re-immerse himself into the Callaway community, just like they had in the past.

“We’re excited really that we have a stable base, where we can then be able to work in the community and help other people with things that come up, and so it’s just great to be able to have a base of operation,” said Cordell.

Northstar Callaway held Sunday services from the Panama City campus until now. But residents were able to walk and ride their bikes to the reopening once again.

“We had to close down while we did construction, and so we were a little bit disconnected from things that were going on immediately around here,” said Cordell.