Callaway Northstar Campus celebrates reopening with ribbon cutting

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB)- The Northstar Church Campus in Callaway is officially reopening its doors to the public. The church and community members celebrated the campus’ rebuild with a ribbon-cutting Thursday morning.

After Hurricane Michael, the C a llaway campus suffered from structural damage and electrical problems. Since then, they’ve been working hard to rebuild.

The new campus features a brand new playground and even a new classroom for children. The church says they’ve enjoyed being a staple of the Callaway community and they’re excited to open their doors to the public once again.

“It’s exciting. Not really for us as an organization but I feel like any time something comes back together in the community, I feel like it’s sort of a celebration for the community because we’re still struggling in so many places so every time there’s a little victory, it’s something to celebrate,” said Lee Cordell, the campus Pastor.

The Callaway campus will be holding a grand reopening celebration this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. They invite all residents to attend and get to know their church.