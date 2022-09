PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Callaway man is in jail, facing child pornography charges.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 41-year old Brian J. Propes at his home Tuesday morning. They said they found a substantial amount of child pornography on Propes’ cell phone.

The arrest affidavit describes nine extremely graphic video clips of adult men having sex with little girls. Propes is currently charged with 9 counts of possession of sexual performance of a child but he could face more charges.