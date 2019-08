CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Callaway man was arrested Friday after someone filed a child abuse report.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office says the victim had extensive bruising and markings consistent with the alleged abuse.

The victim and witnesses said 28-year-old Jaidon Naquin punched and stomped on the vicitm.

Deputies say Naquin denied the allegations in an interview.

Naquin was charged with one count of child abuse and booked into the Bay County Jail.