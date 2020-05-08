Callaway man accused of molesting child

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Callaway man after a child accused him of molesting her.

The victim alleged the incidents occurred almost a year ago and began with inappropriate comments of a sexual nature and progressed to touching and grabbing parts of the victim’s body, officials wrote in a news release. Finally, the victim stated there was an encounter in bed when Chancellor was undressed and told the victim to touch him in a sexual manner, they added.

When confronted, Anthony Charles Chancellor, 28, told investigators he was “guilty” for what he had done and was wrong, the news release states.

Chancellor was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation and two counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition.