Callaway house fire leaves two families displaced, donations needed

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB)–A house fire that broke out in Callaway on Wednesday now leaves two families without homes. The fire started on the stove and quickly consumed everything inside. With no insurance, the families are asking for the community’s help as they have nowhere else to turn.

First responders responded to the duplex on Ivy Road around 8:30 Wednesday morning.

“It was a state of shock. Just devastating when I saw the damage and I just couldn’t hardly believe it,” said Betty Jones, the mother of the occupant.

Betty’s son, Vernado Jones, lives at the house with his two young boys. She says they had just left for school when the fire started.

Unable to reach her son, firefighters called Betty who was shopping at Walmart at the time.

“I didn’t tell him how bad it was until we got here, I let him see it for himself,” Jones said.

Luckily, no one was hurt. But the Jones’ lost nearly all of their belongings.

“I lost my toys…I lost everything,” said Vernado Jones Jr.

The fire quickly spread to the unit next door.

“I couldn’t believe the house was on fire on my side, if my friend went to work…the whole house would have been up,” said Joy Kinsella, who lives in the unit next to the Jones’.

Both families are receiving help from the Red Cross. But it’s only temporay. The Jones’ will be without a home come Saturday.

“If anyone could find it in their heart to help in any kind of way we would be very grateful and appreciative,” Jones said.

Family friends have since set up Go-Fund-Me’s. While he may have lost everything, four-year-old Zion Jones is optimistic.

“Everything is gonna be okay,” said Jones.

To donate to the Jones family, you can visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/29aoi052xc?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet