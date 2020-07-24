Callaway historic one-room school house restoration nears completion

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The historic one-room school house on Beulah Avenue in Callaway is coming back together little by little.

The school house, which is more than one hundred years old, was rocked off its foundation during Hurricane Michael.

Today, it has a new roof and belltower, after weeks of construction and being lifted onto a new foundation.

Callaway Mayor Pamn Henderson said on Thursday that it’s an exciting development, since the school house and neighboring museum are the last two city buildings to be recovered after the storm.

“This is our history, so it’s really important,” Henderson said. “This school means a lot to a lot of people and the good thing is, I hope all of this shines a light on it, lets people see what a gem we’ve got here.”

Henderson added that the school house is scheduled to be completely restored within the next thirty days. Then the historical society will put the school’s desks and other furniture back inside. She said she hopes to have some sort of gathering when it is safe to do so to celebrate the restoration efforts.