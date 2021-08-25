Callaway expecting to lift boil water notice

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway residents still need to boil their water, but city officials are hopeful its not for too much longer.

“We are responsible to supply good health and safe water to our residents that being said if something comes up and we can’t explain where it comes from then we have no choice in my opinion it’s my responsibility to go ahead and make sure we go ahead a issue that boil water notice to protect our citizens just in case,” said Ed Cook, Callaway city manager.

The entire city of Callaway was put under a boil water notice on Monday after citizens noticed brown water coming out of their faucets.

Cook said a lot of times the brown water comes from an increased flow of water through a water line which mixes up sediment.

He said they receved reports that other cities outside of their water system also experienced brown water issues which led them to believe there was something going on with the main line that spread equally throughout the city.

The water sample tests take anywhere from 12 to 14 hours so they are expecting to lift the boil water notice Thursday morning.