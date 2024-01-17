CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway Elementary is now closed after freezing temperatures caused a major water line break, officials said Wednesday.

The full notice from Bay District is below:

This is a very important message for parents/guardians of students who attend Callaway Elementary School.

A major water line in the city of Callaway has been damaged overnight and our school will not have water for probably most of today while the line is repaired.



As a result, we must close school today and ask all parents/guardians to come and pick up their students as soon as possible. Students will be safe and supervised while they wait to be picked up, but we have only bottled water and absolutely no running water.

We will run a limited bus schedule later this morning to drop off any bus riders whose parents cannot pick them up, and we will let those parents know more about the specific timing of those routes later this morning.



To reiterate, Callaway Elementary is closed today due to a city water line break, and we need all parents/guardians to come to pick up their children as soon as possible. Thank you, and we apologize for the inconvenience.