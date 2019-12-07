Callaway couple reflects on decorating the White House for the holidays

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Callaway couple spent the Thanksgiving holiday not cooking a turkey, but decorating the White House.

Shirley and Alfred Whittle were nominated and selected for the four day decorating event.

“It was like living a dream, a dream that came true,” Shirley said.

While the couple worked in different rooms on the lower floor of the White House, it was an experience they got to share. Shirley is a florist and Alfred is an Air Force Veteran and Physician Assistant.

“Everything that I did is what I’ve done for 40 years so it just seemed like another day… so just the fact that I got go to The White House was the highlight of it every day,” Shirley said.

Shirley told us she would do it again if given the chance. The application process normally begins in September, according to The White House.