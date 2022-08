CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Callaway City Commission is expected to fill a vacant seat on its board at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday.

The Callaway City Commission will meet on Tuesday, August 23rd, at 6:00 p.m.

Commissioners will review the applicants and vote on who they think should fill the ward IV seat.

The city clerk will then tally the votes and then the new commissioner will be sworn in.