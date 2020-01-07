Callaway beautification project nearly complete

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Drivers entering the northern part of Callaway’s city limits may have noticed a change over the last few months.

The city is wrapping up its beautification project, which added trees and flowers to the medians near the intersection of Tyndall Parkway and 11th Street up to Cherry Street.

City Manager Ed Cook says beautifying the city is part of the city’s recovery from Hurricane Michael. Callaway applied for a grant from FDOT for the project before the storm and received the money after the storm. The city had to wait to use the money for the project, but the timing worked out.

“This is perfect timing with Tyndall Air Force base coming in perfect timing with our residents and everything that’s coming back in the rebuild process. We look forward to adding more beautiful projects around the city as we continue to move forward and recover,” Cook said.

The city did an 80/20 split for the project with the grant, and the city’s portion was mostly in-kind donations with city employees doing demolition and clearing work.

“We want people when they come through Callaway to see that the city is going above and beyond to get both the medians and the city itself cleaned up, and then hopefully that’ll also bring that sense of home back that we’re looking for from both the residents and with the incoming airmen from Tyndall Air Force Base,” Cook said. “We want them to look at Callaway and say Callaway’s a place where we wanna live.”

Callaway projects are continuing as the city continues to establish its identity. They’re currently adding about six miles of sidewalks, which is also grant-funded. Cherry Street from Tyndall Parkway to Star Avenue will get sidewalks to make it a destination point, and that project is also partially grant-funded.

“Our goal for the city is to take the resources that we have available and then actually be able to add on to those and add grant money and add different funding methods that we know are available,” Cook said.

Soon, a Welcome to Callaway sign will join the median. All the final walkthroughs for the beautification project will happen soon, and then the project will be complete.