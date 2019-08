CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a 2018 murder has been located and is in the Bay County Jail.

19-year-old Demetrius Traylor was killed August 18, 2018 in Callaway. Three people were arrested and Jacorien Thomas was identified as the suspect, but deputies say he fled Bay County.

Friday, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced that Thomas was located in Polk County, Florida and was extradited to Bay County.