FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A defense contractor is slated to move its headquarters from California to the Panhandle.

The American Metal Bearing Company is a premier supplier of propulsion bearings to the United States Navy and other NATO allies.

The company has been contracted with the U.S. Military for over six decades.

But American Metal Bearing Company CEO Michael Litton said their current location outside Los Angeles has been limiting.

“In California right now, we are primarily doing missile platforms, like Navy submarines and things of that nature but we want to expand that to the aircraft, which we have done in the past but because of our current production we can’t do that in California,” Litton said.

The new headquarters is slated to be built on 11 acres here in the Walton County Industrial Park.

Freeport was appealing to the company because of its proximity to I-10 and multiple airports, mild winters, and Florida’s tax structure.

City officials are excited to diversify the economy of the area with this new business.

“The city of Freeport and Walton County as a whole, we have kinda made our living in the hospitality industry so the chance to bring different elements to Walton County as a whole with this defense contractor and the type of jobs they will be creating will go right hand in hand with the growth the city of Freeport is experiencing now,” Freeport City Manager Charlie Simmons said.

The company will eventually bring 50 high-paying specialty jobs to Freeport.

Litton said he hopes the jobs can be filled by people already in the community.

“It’s a company philosophy that we work with the community and the schools,” Litton said. “We do so in California so, in the STEM schools and high schools, we like to bring them in or as requested let them come in and tour the facility so that we can talk with them and tell them this is what engineering is really about and this is how things work so it maybe sparks the diamonds that are out there.”

Once the deal closes, Litton hopes to be operating in the next year and a half.

Litton also said he hopes to approach Eglin and Tyndall air force bases for possible contracts once they’ve settled in.