Calhoun-Liberty Hospital hopes to rebuild

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB)–During times of disaster, our local hospitals work their best to serve those in need. When Hurricane Michael hit the Panhandle, Calhoun-Liberty Hospital rose to the occasion despite damage to their building.



Last October, the amount of patients at Calhoun-Liberty Hospital tripled. All while the hospital suffered problems of their own.



“We lost a major portion of our roof, and windows and the typical wind and rain damage to our building,” said Janet Kinney, Calhoun-Liberty Hospital CEO.



The storm also impacted how many patients the hospital could accept.



“We have reduced our bed size. Normally we’re a 25 bed critical access facility and we do have 10 of our 25 beds open and we do anticipate maintaining that until we get into a new facility,” Kinney said.



A new facility that the hospital hopes to be moved into within two years. State legislators allocated $3,000,000 to the hospital to help with the rebuild.



“That money has been allocated for initiating the engineering and architectural design of a new building,” Kinney said.



Kinney says the engineering process should begin in 3 to 4 months.



Calhoun County Chairman, Gene Bailey, says the hospital is vital to the local economy.



“It’s critical to us for the hospital to be open because we have 2 nursing homes, a prison, a board of 4 to 500 jobs and we are hurting for jobs in this county,” Bailey said.



The hospital currently offers in-patient, outpatient, and emergency services.