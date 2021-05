PUTNAM COUNTY, Tennessee (WMBB) — A Calhoun County man is dead after a Tennessee car accident.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, around 2:15 Thursday afternoon Samuel Ray, 30, of Kinard ran in front of a Freightliner driven by Scott Howard, 63, of Bucksport, Maine.

The truck was traveling east on Interstate 40 in Putnam County, Tennessee.

Howard was wearing a seatbelt and did sustain injuries.