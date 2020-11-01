Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Rooms With a Purpose gives Blountstown teen a ‘super’ bedroom makeover

Calhoun County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — At 2 p.m. on Saturday, it was crunch time in Blountstown for non-profit organization Rooms With a Purpose, where it was getting ready to give 16-year-old Chace Donahue a “super” room makeover.

“Well they call him Super Chase,” said Sherry Melton, Rooms With a Purpose founder. “Superman is his favorite character but he loves all of the different ones. So we started with Superman and we’re doing a little bit of everything else as well.”

Chace has cerebral palsy. To accomodate that, the volunteers are adding something special: a $400 montior that will help the family keep track of Chace.

“This is going to help us sleep at night,” said Michelle Donahue, Chace’s mother.

Although they didn’t get as many volunteers to help out today as they expected, they got the room done in time for the big reveal.

“There’s so much that comes with him that a lot of people wouldn’t even understand and begin to understand,” said Devyn Donahue, Chace’s father. “But to be able to have this is just awesome.”

Melton said that this is a special renovation, not only for Chace’s 16th birthday on Oct. 22 but also in honor of one of the organization’s former volunteers.

“She’s my best friend and she passed away today from COVID,” Melton said. “And she has been with us through most every room makeover that we’ve ever done.”

“So today is in honor of Michelle Sisk,” she added. “And we love her and we miss her very much.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at age 90

Remembering Sean Connery

Stores feel better prepared to handle another supply shortage if it happens

Upgrades continue at Porter Park

Jackson County Saturday School

The paranormal stories of Seul Choix Pointe Lighthouse

More Local News

Don't Miss