One person in critical condition after Calhoun County crash

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is in critical condition after the Florida Highway Patrol says the driver of a tractor trailer was driving on the wrong side of the road in Calhoun County.

Troopers say a 46-year-old man from Old Town was driving south in the northbound lane of State Road 69 between Blountstown High School and Mason Road around 3 p.m. on Thursday when they collided with a SUV driven by a 68-year-old woman from Altha.

That woman is in critical condition.

FHP says the driver of the tractor trailer and his 42-year-old female passenger were not hurt.

