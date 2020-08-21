Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Middle School grades at Altha Public School advised to quarantine after positive COVID-19 case

Calhoun County

ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) — Eight days after the first day of school in Calhoun County, one school is experiencing their first multi-grade coronavirus quarantine.

According to Calhoun County school Superintendent, Darryl Taylor, the Florida Department of Health in Calhoun County advised that all students in sixth, seventh and eighth grade at Altha Public School quarantine after a person associated with the school tested positive for COVID-19.

Taylor says there is only one positive test right now and only specific staff were asked to quarantine.

Taylor also says high-contact areas will receive enhanced sanitation in the coming days and some classrooms will be vacant as well.

Taylor says students will receive their instruction from Google Classroom and a program the district is using called “Clever.”

Taylor says this will be the first true test of the district’s COVID-19 prevention plans.

August 18th

