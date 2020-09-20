Many roads in Calhoun County still blocked due to flooding

CALHOUN COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Although the Apalachicola and Chipola rivers have not yet reached historic heights, it’s safe to say Hurricane Sally has left its mark on Calhoun County.

Howard Johnson’s neighborhood is now completely under water.

“We had like three or four hours just to get things up because it was coming so fast,” said Johnson. “I went into Altha for about 45 minutes and then came back and you can just see the water rising.”

Johnson and his neighbors only had time to move their vehicles, bring valuables to higher levels and get to safety – but getting back to his house isn’t easy.

“We’re having to take canoes to get in and out,” said Johnson. “The current is quite strong when you get down there so you kinda have to fight that.”

As of Sunday afternoon, the Chipola River near Altha is coming in at a moderate flood stage around 25 feet. While Apalachicola River near Blountstown is in a minor flood stage coming in at around 20 feet. Eli Burkhead of The Florida Fishing and Wildlife Conservation Commission said activity like this routine.

“Every time we have a big storm like that coming through it will rise and flood just about everything it can,” said Burkhead.

Roads around the county are blocked off due to road erosion or high waters flooding the roads. Officials predict the flooded roadways to subside by Wednesday morning.

Emergency officials say they are still expecting some flooding as the runoff reaches the river, so they say it is very important that you do call in of help.