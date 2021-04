CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Multiple fire departments worked to fight a massive fire at koi fish farm in Calhoun County.

The fire broke out Thursday evening at Blackwater Fish Hatchery off of Highway 69 near Jody Field Road.

According to Calhoun County Fire Rescue Officials, there are no injuries and no other structures are threatened. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one building.

Around 50 firefighters worked to put out the blaze.