Cuzin Cattle Co. hopes to bring rodeo back to the Panhandle

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Rodeo is a big sport across the south. But in recent years, it’s died out in the Panhandle. Cuzin Cattle Co. is hoping to bring it back.

“Back when we were in high school everyone used to ride bulls out here,” said Cuzin Cattle Co. co-owner Daniel Smith. “Since then, it’s gotten away from this town. So, now that we’re back, we’ve brought it here to Blountstown, we’re going to stay right here in the Panhandle. The furthest we’re going to venture out to is probably Tallahassee.”

Saturday, Cuzin Cattle Co. hosted a buck out to give the local kids who are interested in rodeo—which include world champions, Cody Cunningham, 9, Walker Smith, 13, and Clay Dempsey, 13—a chance to get on the bulls and train. Cuzin Cattle Co. only offers training to kids ages 2 to 17.

“We’re having a simple, little practice for the kids, but we’re also teaching them,” Smith said.

Just because it’s a practice, doesn’t mean the kids weren’t getting down and dirty. But this didn’t scare the kids.

“You get really confident but you get really nervous too,” Walker Smith, Junior American Rodeo qualifier.

“Sometimes I get worked up but, faith is key,” Cody Cunningham, three-time world champion bareback rider, said.

Especially since they know the bulls so well outside the arena.

“They’re basically treated like a child,” Clay Dempsey, state champion and Junior World Finals participant, said. “But, you know, a really big child.”

And while it may look dangerous, longtime rodeo family member Kelly Menendez said, compared to most other contact sports, it’s actually probably safer.

“Most likely, you’re not going to have nearly as many injuries as you would in any other contact sport,” Menendez said. “In rodeo you’re going to have–occasionally you’re going to have someone get injured–but in football you’re going to get hit every single time, somebody’s going to get hit.”

Cuzin Cattle Co. is looking to expand the sport in the Panhandle and even host a rodeo of it’s own in the near future.

To learn more about getting involved, visit its Facebook page.