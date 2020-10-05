Calhoun-Liberty hospital receives $11.4 million from FEMA for Hurricane Michael recovery

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun-Liberty Hospital suffered major damage after Hurricane Michael and now, almost two years later, the hospital has been given about $11 million from FEMA to go toward rebuilding their new facility.

Mark Plummer, the board chairman for the Calhoun-Liberty hospital association, said after Hurricane Michael, the facility went from a 25 bed facility to a 10 bed facility. He said they’re still feeling the after effects of storm damages at the hospital.

“We have a temporary roof on it so every time the wind changes, we get scared,” Plummer said.

Plummer said it’s been a long time since the area has seen a project of this size come to their community.

“We think it’s going to be a huge boost to the economy and also provide opportunities for health care treatments that we have not been able to provide in the past,” Plummer said.

Hospital officials say employees are the ones who truly deserve this new hospital. They said even after Hurricane Michael when they were dealing with the destruction of their own homes, they still came to work, in a broken building, to take care of their community.

“The staff is the best part of the hospital,” said emergency room physician, Adam Cryk. “I mean, they all live here. They could travel and make more money but they choose to stay here because this is their friends, their family and their town.”

The new 65,000 square foot hospital will have two floors and will have update radiology and lab departments. The hospital will also have two operating rooms, physical therapy, respiratory therapy, wound care and I.V. infusions.

