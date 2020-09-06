Calhoun County to offer coronavirus relief funds to residents

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla (WMBB)– According to the Apalachee Planning Council, Calhoun County has committed $175,000.00 of funding from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation Coronavirus Relief Funds to provide assistance for residents. The funds will be used in regards to mortgage payments, rental assistance, and foreclosure and eviction prevention, for approved low- income single-family housing units, affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, throughout Calhoun County.

​Applications will be accepted only for those applicants that live in Calhoun County and can show evidence of coronavirus-related hardship including but not limited to loss of employment, underemployment, potential eviction, foreclosure, or disconnection of utilities.

​Applications for the CRF Program are available beginning on Sept. 9th, 2020 at 7:00 A.M C.S.T. until Sept. 18th, 2020, at 4:00 P.M. C.S.T.

Applications can be found HERE, and ARPC will begin accepting applications starting September 9th, 2020.

For electronic application submission, contact Amber Zies at AZies@arpc.org or call at (850) 661-0440 or Donald R. Morgan at DMorgan@arpc.org or call at (850) 661-0440.

For mail-in application submissions will be accepted at:

2507 Callaway Road Suite 200, Tallahassee, FL 32303