Calhoun County Sheriff’s office teams up with Clarksville General Store for Hurricane Laura supply drive

CLARKSVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Clarksville General Store to bring supplies to survivors of Hurricane Laura.

Clarksville resident, Waldo Lopez, said he’s proud of the Clarksville community.

“Everyone helps out,” Waldo said. “You know this is a good community. Bunch of friendly folks around here. You know Clarksville is a nice place and I live in it. Amen.”

Joyce Allen, the Clarksville General Store manager, reached out to Calhoun County Sheriff, Glenn Kimbrel, to ask about working together on a supply drive for those affected by the storm.

“We want to be a part of that,” Kimbrel said. “As a matter of fact, we’ve already started on our second program of gathering items to make another trip hopefully next week.”

Kimbrel said the sheriff’s department donated a trailer and offered to transport the supplies and said Calhoun County was ready to give back because they remember the help they received after Hurricane Michael.

“They remember,” Kimbrel said. “This is a small county but we pull together and we want to help. We also remember how people helped us. We remember people coming in as us getting our first hot meal after several days.”

Anyone interested in helping can drop off supplies at the Clarksville General Store, Poplar Head Baptist Church or the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.