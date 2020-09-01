Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Calhoun County Sheriff’s office receives new equipment

Calhoun County

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — New equipment has made its way to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Almost two years after Hurricane Michael, the department received some much needed upgrades from the Florida Sheriff’s Association.

Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel says the Calhoun County Sheriff’s office received funding through a grant called the Shared Assets Program with the Florida Sheriff’s Association.

Kimbrel said because the new boat is part of the shared assets program, that means the boat can be used by other local sheriffs who are also part of the program.

“I’ll give you an example, Gulf County calls, and says ‘Hey, we need another boat and we need to come get your boat,’ well, it’s exactly what it says, shared assets,” Kimbrel said. “So it really belongs to all the sheriffs.”

The sheriff’s office was able to receive new walkie-talkies for search and rescue missions and a new boat as well.

Kimbrel said Hurricane Michael Destroyed their other boat and left them with a much smaller skiff making it difficult to do work on the water.

Kimbrel said deputies have already been able to use the new boat on a recent case where they helped out Liberty County deputies.

According to Kimbrel, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office asked for help from Calhoun County on a rescue mission where a boat had turned over.

“Liberty County was able to rescue the people, but that left a boat behind and so we were able to, being we were there, help them,” Kimbrel said. “We were able to turn the boat back over and retrieve a lot of their property and what not so we used it recently.”

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office also received eight new bulletproof vests through a different grant from the Florida Sheriff’s Association. Kimbrel says he is grateful for the funding and is happy to keep his deputies safe with new equipment.

