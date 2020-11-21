Calhoun County corrections officer arrested and charged

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A corrections officer at the Calhoun County jail is charged with use-of-force on an inmate.

31-year-old Michael Hill from Bristol is facing a misdemeanor count of battery and official misconduct which is a felony.

According to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement news release, the inmate, Brion Hall, was putting his mattress stuffing into the toilet to flood his cell. Hill took Hall to the shower, put him in a suicide vest, took him back to his cell and punched him in the face.

Calhoun County Sheriff Glen Kimbrell called in the FDLE to investigate because he was concerned Hill lied about the encounter in his initial report.

“Well, you know the way I look at that is, it’s bad enough you do something you shouldn’t do and then not be truthful about it”, Kimbrell said. “Not being truthful is just as bad, if not worse than the action.”

Hall’s mother, Rolanda Davis, said it is well known her son struggles with his mental health and she doesn’t understand why this happened.

“My son, he don’t bother nobody,” Davis said. “He probably run his mouth or whatever, but that’s it. Because one thing about him, he’s very obedient. He’s not going to hit no officer. No way.”

Davis said when she went to see her son, he had a black eye and a broken nose.

“I would just like to know, how would Michael Hill feel if someone did that to his child,” Davis said. “If someone did that to his child. He wouldn’t like that.”

Even though Hill was arrested and charged, Davis said she feels like justice has not been served.

“I just wanna pursue this a little more, which I am just not satisfied until I have done something,” Davis said.

Kimbrell said the sheriff’s office is currently conducting their own internal investigation.

