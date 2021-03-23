Blountstown man sentenced after ramming deputy’s patrol truck

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 32-year-old man from Blountstown has entered a plea for aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, and fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer.

The State Attorney’s Office says on April 27, 2019, Wesley Hill fled from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office while they were trying to arrest him on misdemeanor charges.

Hill fled from his house and led officers on a high-speed chase for several minutes. Hill then intentionally rammed a deputy’s patrol truck causing the deputy to wreck and receive injuries.

Circuit Judge Shonna Gay Sentenced Hill to 20 years in the Department of Corrections, suspended after 12 years. After serving 12 years in prison, Hill will serve 3 years of probation with the first 6 months in a residential substance abuse treatment center.