Blountstown man and Marine Corps veteran celebrates 100th birthday

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Blountstown resident and double-war veteran got a special birthday celebration on Saturday morning, as his friends and family came to wish him a happy 100th birthday.

Retired US Marine Corps Captain, Burrel Edmund Sumner, turned 100 years old on September 3rd.

“In his early 20’s he was landing an airplane on an aircraft carrier in the middle of the Pacific Ocean,” said Sumner’s oldest granddaughter, Caralleen Kitchens.

He flew planes in World War II and the Korean War, earning multiple awards and medals.

His family said he has been struggling with the isolation of COVID-19, so they were happy to throw him a parade he won’t forget, with friends and family driving for miles to wish him a happy birthday.

“I don’t know if you could see him in the window, but he had a lot of thumbs up,” said Jolene Hamilton, Sumner’s daughter. “He is in his right mind, he knows exactly who was in those cars and who came by to celebrate him. He enjoyed seeing everybody, he made it a point to have a brand new white shirt on and his military tie.”

His family said they are very appreciative of everyone who came to the parade, and all of the people who sent Sumner cards to wish him a happy birthday.

“Today is the best medicine that he’s gotten all week,” said Sumner’s son, Craig. Sumner was also honored by the City of Fort Walton Beach, recognizing September 3rd as “Burrel Edmund Sumner Day.”