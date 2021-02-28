A head-on collision leaves one teenager dead

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An accident over in Calhoun County has left one teen dead, and two others seriously injured.



The accident happened around 1:40 pm on Sunday afternoon on State Road 69 and Jody Field Road.

A 17-year-old man from Blountstown was headed North on State Road 69 when the car crossed over the center lane and hit a 15-year-old boy and 60-year-old man in their car head on.

The two were transported to the hospital for serious injuries, and the 17-year-old boy died as a result of the crash.