31st annual Panhandle Pioneer Settlement Day is held in Blountstown

BLOUNTSTOWN Fla. (WMBB) — Today was the 31st annual Panhandle Pioneer Settlement day, and it was the perfect day for it.

This event happens every year on the third Saturday of October bringing in people from all over the panhandle.

Pioneer Day offers lessons in blacksmithing and butter churning as well as pony rides and other exhibits that take you back in time.

Willard Smith said he and his wife started this festival not just as a way to bring more business to Calhoun County, but also to show the next generation how it all started.

“It’s an opportunity for the younger kids to see how their parents, grandparents lived back in the time because they can’t understand them living without electricity, central heat and the cracks in the floor,” said Smith

Smith said the oldest building at the festival was built back in 1820.

He loves seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces as they enjoy the day and plans on continuing pioneer day for years to come.