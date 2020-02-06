Skip to content
Changes coming for big events after race track shooting
Video
Neighbors call for change after race track shooting
Video
Walton lifts burn bans
Blountstown High School Virtual Graduation
Gallery
Altha Public School Virtual Graduation
Video
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
More Calhoun County Headlines
Blountstown Fire Department undergoing construction
Video
Calhoun County Schools continue learning, planning graduation
Video
Food truck owners continue serving during pandemic
Video
Blountstown hosts Black History Month Parade
Live
Food truck adds Mardi Gras-themed menu items
Video
A race for office in the panhandle
$735 million coming to Hurricane Michael affected communities
Video
Black History on display through Blountstown
Video
Gulf Coast sophomore Kevon Godwin arrested and suspended from men’s basketball team
Video
Two Panhandle cities recognize Black History Month
Video
Victims speak out after July 4th assault
Video
Father and son charged in child porn case
Live Stream
Diver’s body recovered at Merritts Mill Pond
Video
Interactive Radar
Baby on board: Tampa Bay woman gives birth on pontoon boat on 4th of July
Video
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Walton County deputies investigating Fourth of July shooting