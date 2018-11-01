Calhoun County students go back to school since hurricane Michael

CLARKSVILLE, Fla. - Calhoun County students returned to school for the first time since hurricane Michael, Thursday.

Carr Elementary and Middle School students arrived for class to find a special visitor, Governor Rick Scott.

"I want to thank the superintendent and the principal and vice principal for all their efforts to get the school ready to make sure these kids come back and continue to learn," said Governor Scott.

The feeling is mutual for superintendent Ralph Yoder.

"We're appreciative of his effort and the administration working with the county emergency operation center just to get things going and get things back on track after the storm," Yoder said.

It's been a hard 3-weeks of work for Calhoun County Educators. Each of the district's five schools suffered significant storm damage.

It took a group effort to sufficiently clean-up the campuses for the students' return.

"Our staff have put in countless countless hours along with volunteers from other school districts and then folks from the community that have helped us get prepared for today it's a testament to what we're doing as a community," Yoder said. "Yes we had devastation, but Calhoun County we will rebuild. We will revitalize our community because we are Calhoun strong."

And as far as Yoder is concerned, it's been worth the work.

"Just to see them here having the energy back on campus," Yoder said. "Seeing the buses running their routes. It's just a great day to resume the 2018-2019 school year."