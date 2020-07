CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– In Calhoun County, the Sheriff’s office is warning residents to be aware of possible scam calls. According to Sheriff Kimbrel, callers have been identifying themselves as Amazon Representatives.

The callers are seeking to collect personal information like credit card numbers and bank account information.

As a reminder, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to not give out any personal information to unsolicited callers.