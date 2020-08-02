Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office receives grant for first responders

CALHOUN COUNTY, FLA. (WMBB) — Friday night, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a $7,500 grant for injured first responders from an organization called Running 4 Heroes.

The organization was founded by 10-year-old Zechariah Carteledge of Winter Springs, Florida.

Cartledge’s mission is to run a mile for every first responder who has made the ultimate sacrifice and raise money to provide financial relief to injured first responders and their families.

Friday night he ran alongside Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office officers to honor the life of Ruben Martinez, a fallen Texas Corrections Officer.