Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office receives grant for first responders

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

CALHOUN COUNTY, FLA. (WMBB) — Friday night, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a $7,500 grant for injured first responders from an organization called Running 4 Heroes.

The organization was founded by 10-year-old Zechariah Carteledge of Winter Springs, Florida.
Cartledge’s mission is to run a mile for every first responder who has made the ultimate sacrifice and raise money to provide financial relief to injured first responders and their families.

Friday night he ran alongside Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office officers to honor the life of Ruben Martinez, a fallen Texas Corrections Officer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Local reacts to 9/11 memorial changes

Family protests local hospital

Psychological signs to be aware of in routine changes

Human trafficking continues to be a threat to children

Soccer Youth Futbol Club holds All-American Series in Panama City Beach

Florida CFO warns of rise in fraud amid pandemic

More Local News
Click Here to buy the