Calhoun County sees 18 case decrease due to ‘incorrectly assigned’ cases

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As the rest of the state was seeing an increase in coronavirus cases Calhoun County saw an 18 case decrease in one day.

Calhoun County Health Department officials said this decrease, from 88 cases to 70 was because the cases were incorrectly assigned.

“The Florida Department of Health in Calhoun County (DOH-Calhoun) verifies the accuracy of data reported on the Department of Health Dashboard each day,” the agency wrote in a statement to News 13. “The information in the daily report is derived directly from Merlin (State Surveillance System), On June 22,2020, DOH-Calhoun staff identified cases that were incorrectly assigned to Calhoun County in Merlin. The information was reported to the Merlin Help Desk and the updates were made accordingly to various counties across the state.”

