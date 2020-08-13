Calhoun County schools welcome back their students

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Calhoun County schools welcomed back students and teachers on Wednesday with social distancing guidelines in place.

School administrators say students have been receptive to the new normal at their schools.

“They’ve done a great job,” said Blountstown High School Principal Tracy Wood. “We’ve hardly had to get on to very few about masks. They’ve just been very compliant with it. It’s just been a great day. Everything’s gone smooth.”

The School Board is requiring students to wear face masks on busses and during class changes. Superintendent Darryl Taylor says students are having fun with the new mask rules.

“At the school sites, when the busses were unloading, the kids were getting off with masks and the masks have become fashion statements,” Taylor said. “Everybody is kind of personalizing and that’s an extension of their personalities. It has gone well so far.”

Taylor said he understands the masks can be uncomfortable but he thinks wearing face masks will help the greater good.

“If we can do something that maybe does cause a little bit of inconvenience to ourselves, if I can protect someone else, or help us be able to keep our schools open longer then why wouldn’t we do that?” Taylor said.

Taylor also said the county has included increased sanitation on school busses and they will soon have air purification systems in them to help keep the air cleaner inside.

Schools have also posted increased signage around common areas at school to remind students to wear a mask, wash their hands, and to keep a safe social distance from others.