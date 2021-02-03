Calhoun County reviewing registered contractor ordinance

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB)–Last week, Calhoun County’s building department was placed under investigation after the department allegedly mishandled contractor certifications following Hurricane Michael. The employee responsible for the issues has since retired, officials said. Now the County is working to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

At their Tuesday meeting, the Board of County Commissioners said that they’re looking to amend their contractor license ordinance. The County’s Attorney, Matthew Fuqua, said the changes are being made at the recommendation of Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

“Calhoun County’s updating it’s registered contractor ordinance to allow limited grandfathering in of people who have prior competency cards, it also updates the ordinance and requires testing, it allows limited reciprocation with other counties who reciprocate with Calhoun County,” Fuqua said.

The board will review the ordinance at their next meeting on February 16th at 5:00 p.m.

The ordinance can be reviewed below.

