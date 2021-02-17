Calhoun County passes an ordinance to update local contractor registration process

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB)–The Calhoun County County Commission passed an ordinance Tuesday night to update its local contractor registration process.

This comes after the County’s Building Department was placed under investigation after an employee allegedly mishandled contractor certifications following Hurricane Michael. The employee responsible for the issues has since retired.

The new ordinance allows the limited grandfathering in of contractors who have prior competency cards. The ordinance also allows limited reciprocation with other counties that reciprocate with Calhoun County.

While the board did hold a public hearing regarding the new ordinance, no residents participated. The board approved it unanimously.

