Calhoun County man charged with exploitation of elderly person

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — FDLE agents arrested Fred Eugene Honrine III, 51, of Youngstown, on one count of exploitation of an elderly person.

Fred Eugene Honrine III

The elderly victim was receiving inpatient care at a rehabilitative facility when he hired Honrine to make repairs to his roof.

Couple charged with sexually assaulting a teenager

The investigation showed that Honrine used only $5,000 of the $19,000 provided by the victim to make sub-standard repairs to the roof, while keeping the remaining $14,000 for his personal use, the FDLE wrote in a news release. Honrine was arrested Thursday and booked into the Calhoun County Jail on $5,000 bond.

The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, Fourteenth Judicial Circuit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Buddy Check 13 Interview with Doris McManus

Bugs, golf and war: the chaotic history of Daylight Saving Time

Bay District Schools holds news conference about proposed property tax

Racial disparity in covid-19 vaccines

Racial Disparity vo

More Local News

Don't Miss