Calhoun County man charged with exploitation of elderly person

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — FDLE agents arrested Fred Eugene Honrine III, 51, of Youngstown, on one count of exploitation of an elderly person.
The elderly victim was receiving inpatient care at a rehabilitative facility when he hired Honrine to make repairs to his roof.
The investigation showed that Honrine used only $5,000 of the $19,000 provided by the victim to make sub-standard repairs to the roof, while keeping the remaining $14,000 for his personal use, the FDLE wrote in a news release. Honrine was arrested Thursday and booked into the Calhoun County Jail on $5,000 bond.
The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, Fourteenth Judicial Circuit.