Calhoun County man charged with exploitation of elderly person

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — FDLE agents arrested Fred Eugene Honrine III, 51, of Youngstown, on one count of exploitation of an elderly person.

Fred Eugene Honrine III

The elderly victim was receiving inpatient care at a rehabilitative facility when he hired Honrine to make repairs to his roof.

The investigation showed that Honrine used only $5,000 of the $19,000 provided by the victim to make sub-standard repairs to the roof, while keeping the remaining $14,000 for his personal use, the FDLE wrote in a news release. Honrine was arrested Thursday and booked into the Calhoun County Jail on $5,000 bond.

The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, Fourteenth Judicial Circuit.