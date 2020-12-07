Calhoun County investigators release more details on shooting

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men were shot Sunday night in an attempted robbery at a home in the Hugh Creek Community, South of Blountstown.

The incident happened sometime before 8 p.m. at a home SE Beulah Russ Road in the Hugh Creek Community, South of Blountstown, Calhoun County investigators wrote in a news release.

Witnesses said a man dressed in all black and wearing a ski mask drove to the home and came inside while carrying a gun that was “longer than a pistol.”

Once inside the man said, “Where’s the money at?”

Another individual was involved in the robbery, investigators said. He was wearing an orange ski mask.

Meanwhile, a neighbor who lives in a camper next to the victim’s home told deputies that he awoke to one of the victims shooting his (the neighbor’s) AR-15 out of the front door of his camper back at the suspects.

The victims were not able to tell investigators who the suspects were. Also, “there are conflicting descriptions of the getaway vehicle at this time,” investigators wrote.

By Monday morning, one of the victims was released from the hospital after treatment to a gunshot wound to the hip area. The other victim remains in ICU with a gunshot wound to the thorax.

The suspects who entered the house with ski-masks are still at large and the investigation continues. More information will be released when it becomes available, deputies said.