Calhoun corruption case nets first arrest

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities have made an arrest in an ongoing corruption investigation that began in Calhoun County.

As News 13 first reported in January local and state authorities are investigating after a now-retired supervisor at the Calhoun County Building Department was accused of issuing contractor certifications to unqualified contractors. Officials said those contractors then came to Bay County and other locations and did unlicensed and illegal work.

On Monday, Lynn Haven Police arrested Kerry Odom on felony charges. They said he fraudulently obtained his contractors license and then performed work in the city.

Lynn Haven Chief Rickey Ramie added that more arrests could be coming soon in the case.

“Hopefully we will be able to expose the contractors that may have pulled permits in the City of Lynn Haven very shortly but we’re still deep into the investigation at this time,” he said.

Odom also worked as a code enforcement officer in the city. Ramie said the allegations against him have nothing to do with his work for the city but instead involved Odom’s side business. However, Odom no longer works for the city, Ramie said.