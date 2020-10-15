Cain-Griffin Park ball fields finally complete

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Batter up. After being under construction for more than 2 years, Cain-Griffin Park is now sporting four brand new baseball and softball fields. The city plans to host a grand opening next month, saying the project took a lot of hard work.

“We did our walkthrough last week and it just really brought chills up your spine,” said Vickie Gainer, Lynn Haven’s City Manager.

Cain-Griffin Park suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Michael. But now, it’s a whole different ball game.

“To remember how it looked two years ago, I mean there were trees everywhere, everything was down,” said Gainer.

The ball fields have two batting cages that are ready for use. The city plans on hosting its first baseball and softball leagues next January.

“This parks a step up, it’s not the park that was here before Hurricane Michael. This is a plus park,” said Lynn Haven Commissioner Brandon Aldridge.

The city also plans to eventually name the fields after prominent Lynn Haven athletes.

“Leon Miller, a former Commissioner for the City of Lynn Haven approached me about the idea and I thought it was a great idea to celebrate our people,” said Dan Russell, the city’s Mayor Pro Tem.

Commissioners say they hope the final product conveys just how hard the city is working to make a full recovery.

“If we’re spending this much time and passion on our sports parks, we’re gonna spend just as much, if not more on these other projects,” said Aldridge.

The city is holding a grand opening for the park on November 7th.