Cahall's, Pepper's and That's Too Cute This Weeks Open For Biz. Video

PANAMA CITY, FL -

If you are hungry we have another open for biz just for you.

In this week's segment sponsored by GED L awyers. We focus on T hat's T oo C ute, C ahall’s D eli and P eppers M exican restaurant.

We begin with the one establishment that's not an eatery but still a staple for locals.

That's T oo C ute, is a gift shop specializing in monograms and gifts for every occasion. They can monogram just about anything and have some of the most unique gifts for men and women. The storm did quite a number on the shopping center that had to do a lot of repairs to get back open. That's T oo C ute is located on 23rd street directly across from W almart.

Located in the same shopping center is a local favorite eatery and deli. C ahall’s. Cahall’s D eli is an award-winning butcher shop where you can select your cut of meat to enjoy at home. T hey also carry a selection of your favorite products you can enjoy there or take home. Like the C ahall’s chicken salad. A variety of sandwiches and of course breakfast.

Cahall’s is expecting to be re-open in the next two weeks

Stay tuned to their Facebook page @cahallsdelipc for updates.

Staying with the food theme and P epper's M exican R estaurant is back open for business.

Peppers serves only the finest quality of M exican food made fresh every day. You can get your fill of t aco’ s, fajitas, burritos and of course margaritas.

Peppers is located on highway 77 across from P lanet F itness and opens every day at 10: am.

If you are in one of the counties affected by Michael and you are getting a business back up and running or have plans to open in the future. Please let us know.