By the numbers: coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday released numbers about the coronavirus in the state. Here are some takeaways:

Total number of cases in the state has increased to 152,434, which is up 6,093 from a Monday Count.

The deaths of Florida residents has totaled 3,505.

Deaths increased by 58 since a Monday count, with deaths of people who tested positive in Broward, Collier, Miami-Dade, Escambia, Hillsborough, Lee, Orange, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and Volusia counties.

Deaths of non-Florida residents is at 99.

Deaths of residents or staff member of long-term care facilities is up to 1,846, up 27 since the Monday count.

There have been 14,580 cumulative hospitalizations of Florida residents because of the coronavirus, an increase of 226 since Monday’s count.

There have been 1,946,510 total test results received by the Florida Department of Health, which yield 7.8% positive test results.

Source: Florida Department of Health