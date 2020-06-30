Live Now
By the numbers: coronavirus

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday released numbers about the coronavirus in the state. Here are some takeaways:

Total number of cases in the state has increased to 152,434, which is up 6,093 from a Monday Count.

The deaths of Florida residents has totaled 3,505.

Deaths increased by 58 since a Monday count, with deaths of people who tested positive in Broward, Collier, Miami-Dade, Escambia, Hillsborough, Lee, Orange, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and Volusia counties.

Deaths of non-Florida residents is at 99.

Deaths of residents or staff member of long-term care facilities is up to 1,846, up 27 since the Monday count.

There have been 14,580 cumulative hospitalizations of Florida residents because of the coronavirus, an increase of 226 since Monday’s count.

There have been 1,946,510 total test results received by the Florida Department of Health, which yield 7.8% positive test results.

Source: Florida Department of Health

