Busy Bee coming to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The St. Joe Company is adding another project to their lineup in Panama City Beach. Construction began this week on a the popular Busy Bee fuel station and convenience store.

The Busy Bee will be located at the intersection of Nautilus Street and Panama City Beach Parkway. Sitting on 2.6 acres of land, it will be one of the largest convenience stores at the beach.

“It will be a fairly large convenient store, 15,000 square feet,” said St. Joe Company CEO Jorge Gonzalez. “Which is much greater, much larger, than convenient stores in this market, with 32 fueling stations.”

This will be the first Busy Bee ever in Bay County.

“There is a lot of merchandise in the store, with gourmet foods and different types of merchandise that is unique to the Busy Bee brand,” said Gonzalez.

This is just one of over 30 projects put in place by the St. Joe Company after Hurricane Michael.

“It is important at this point in time, especially after the hurricane, for us to be investing in our community,” said Gonzalez. “It means a lot to us to be able to be here in our community and to be investing in it.”

Construction is expected to be completed at the beginning of 2020.

